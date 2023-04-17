10 Bright Korean Cybersecurity Companies to Showcase as Korea Pavilion at RSA Co… – Press Release

Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) will host 10 bright Korean cybersecurity companies as Korea Pavilion with Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA) at RSA Conference 2023.

Korea Pavilion at RSA Conference 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

RSA Conference is regarded as the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, and year-round learning for the cybersecurity professionals. This year’s RSA Conference will take place from April 24th to 27th, at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

KOTRA and KISIA will feature companies from across a range of fields including Network Security, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management and more.

Representatives from the Korean companies will show their information security solutions throughout the Expo at Korea Pavilion, located at booth #634 in Moscone South.

Additionally, KOTRA and KISIA will hold a networking event with including Korean cybersecurity companies, local investors, and invited Korea Pavilion attendees from RSAC 2023 on the last day of RSAC 2023.

The participating Korean Exhibitors (in alphabetical order) are: