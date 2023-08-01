100% Climate Neutral – LEAG and Rock Tech Lithium Announce Collaboration for Gre… – Press Release

German energy corporation LEAG and Rock Tech signed Letter of Intent

LEAG could deliver Rock Tech’s Guben Converter with carbon-neutral power and heat

Converter could get hydrogen from LEAG’s “Gigawatt Factory” with developing an electrolyser

extended collaboration in attracting qualified talented and waste management options

GUBEN, Germany, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. RCK RCKTF RJIB (WKN: A1XF0V) (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) through its subsidiary Rock Tech Guben GmbH and the German energy corporation LEAG have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate. LEAG could deliver carbon-neutral power supplied by wind and photovoltaics, which could be available around the clock thanks to a smart combination of storage facilities and LEAG’s “Gigawatt Factory” hydrogen production plant. This would enable Rock Tech to pass another step toward its goal of achieving climate neutrality in production.

Green, renewable energies are a driving force in the structural transformation of Brandenburg and give organizations operating in the region a clear competitive advantage. Rock Tech also hopes to make a substantial contribution to the battery and EV industries by 2026 by refining lithium hydroxide in the Company’s planned Guben Converter.

Both Rock Tech and LEAG want their planned collaboration to be the beginning of a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship between the two organizations. Aside from green electricity and heat supply, the LoI extends to collaboration in attracting qualified talent, waste management options and the potential for hydrogen supply.

“When companies choose a location today, it is contingent on three main factors,” says LEAG CEO Thorsten Kramer, “industrial sites with adequate infrastructure, skilled staff potential, and, of course, reliable and cost-effective renewable power supply. With a focus on a ‘decarbonising transformation,’ we believe the Lusatia Region economically is on the right track. We are very glad to have…