100 Elite Ethical Hackers Inducted into EC-Council’s 2023 Certified Ethical Hack… – Press Release

Top Cybersecurity Professionals from 50 Nations Recognized for their Industry Accomplishments and Excellence as Ethical Hackers

Today EC-Council announced it has inducted the top 100 Certified Ethical Hackers from around the world into their 2023 Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) Hall of Fame. Selected from over 3,000 applicants in 50 countries worldwide, each honoree was required to have passed the Certified Ethical Hacker exam with a score of at least 90%. These inductees were chosen based on their accomplishments across 26 different industries.

The announcement comes on the heels of a year that saw a marked uptick in global cybercrime as well as an increasingly acute shortage of skilled cybersecurity workers. Despite calls from governments and industries worldwide for more skilled cybersecurity workers, many nations currently have as many as 50% of their cybersecurity positions unfilled. The C|EH program provides fundamental training in cybersecurity, with many national governments and industries mandating the certificate for numerous cyber jobs.

“The need for a trained-up cybersecurity workforce has reached a tipping point, with huge numbers of open positions on the one hand and an increasingly complex threat environment on the other,” said Jay Bavisi, Founder and CEO of EC-Council. “Securing our businesses and government agencies around the world requires trained cyber professionals, and the ability of those professionals to think like a hacker and take appropriate measures is critical to that training. This year’s C|EH Hall of Fame inductees include the best of the best in cybersecurity talent, and there’s much we can learn from them.”

The Certified Ethical Hacker program provides a means of training cybersecurity professionals and ensuring their capabilities. 97% of ethical hackers surveyed found the C|EH training directly…