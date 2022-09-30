1000’s attend funeral for 7-year-old who died, Palestinians say, in Israeli troops chase



Jerusalem

CNN

—



Thousands of Palestinians turned out Friday to mourn a seven-year-old Palestinian boy who died, his father said, while being chased by Israeli troops on Thursday – an account rejected by the Israeli army but which prompted the US State Department to call for an investigation.

Rayyan Suleiman was running away from the soldiers in the occupied West Bank village of Tekoa after Israeli soldiers tried to enter his uncle’s house, his father Yasser Suleiman told reporters.

“He was with my nephews and the neighbors’ children. They were all running away from the soldiers. [The soldiers] came to my brother’s house. I prevented them from getting into the house. I told them there is no one at home. They went back to look at the cameras and came back again to my house,” Suleiman said. “Rayyan was panicking and ran away from the door behind the house.”

