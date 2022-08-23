1000’s of Indian farmers return to New Delhi in recent protests

More than eight months after farmers called off a year-long protest and the government conceded to several of their demands, more than 5,000 farmers gathered in the center of the capital to protest against Modi and his government.

Farmers are demanding that the government guarantee a minimum support price for all produce and clear all farmer debts, among other things, according to a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer organization that organized the protest on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Federal Agriculture Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters wielded banners and flags and broke through barriers as they marched toward the venue, shouting slogans against Modi.