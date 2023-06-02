10th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit Begins – Press Release

On the first day of the Summit, global patient safety leaders call for increased urgency in reducing preventable deaths.

Day one of the 10th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit presented by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) saw global leaders across the world of patient safety call for an increased urgency in addressing the issue of preventable harm within healthcare.

Joe Kiani, founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, speaks at the 10th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit in Newport Beach, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

Celebrating the PSMF’s 10th anniversary, Dr. Michael Ramsay, chief executive officer of the PSMF, reflected on the role that the increasing availability of hospital data on medical errors could play in reducing harm. “I’m very optimistic that we’re really going to see a difference in healthcare,” he said. “Technology is changing. We’re now getting real data. We know what the outcomes are in hospitals. We’re all humans, we’re all a little bit competitive, and I think you react to data. This will make a difference.”

In a keynote address, Don Berwick, MD, MPP, FRCP, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, pointed out that one in four hospital patients experience injury as a result of their care.

“Healthcare is far too unsafe,” said Berwick. “A large proportion of patient safety problems can be eliminated. There are hospitals in this nation that have driven certain kinds of infections to zero and virtually eliminated the risk of pneumonia from ventilation machines.”

Berwick suggested that healthcare systems can learn from many of the safety practices that the aviation industry has successfully put in place. “Today, you would have to fly continuously on a commercial flight for over 6,000 years to have a 50:50 chance of…