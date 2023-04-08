11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Hydro Ottawa continues to restore power to remaining custome… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Hydro Ottawa continues to make progress in restoring power to customers across the City of Ottawa. As of 9:30 a.m. this morning, approximately 2,900 customers remain without power.

Hydro Ottawa continues to treat this as a multi-day restoration event and is working to restore power to all customers by end of day, Saturday, April 8, with the possibility that small pockets may still exist by the end of the day.

Today’s efforts will focus on restoring power to those customers who remain without power in the following areas:

Bayshore – Belltown

Billings Bridge – Alta Vista

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen

– Fisher Glen Braemar Park – Bel Air Heights – Copeland Park

Bridlewood – Emerald Meadows

Britannia Village

Carlington

Carlingwood West – Glabar Park – McKellar Heights

Centrepoint

Cityview – Crestview- Meadowlands

Iris – Queensway Terrace South

Laurentian

Lindenlea – New Edinburgh

Old Barrhaven West

Parkwood Hills – Steward Farm

Playfair Park – Lynda Park – Guildwood Estates

– Guildwood Estates Richmond

Rockcliffe Park

Skyline – Fisher Heights

Tanglewood

Urbandale Acres – Canterbury

Westboro

Whitehaven – Queensway Terrace North

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on its website , outage map , and on social media.

If customers are still out of power or do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa’s outage map, there are two ways customers can report:

Safety tips