13 of the world’s finest resorts for when it is time to splurge

Editor’s Note — Monthly Ticket is a CNN Travel series that spotlights some of the most fascinating topics in the travel world. In November, we’re checking into the world of hotels and resorts.

(CNN) — With most of the world fully open again, we’re all more than ready for a big, celebratory, this-pandemic-is-finally-easing-up trip.

From tropical island escapes in the Maldives and Hawaii to glamorous urban getaways in Sydney, Hollywood and Singapore, we’re dreaming of — and saving for — these hotel splurges.

Starting rates are in US dollars per night.

The Brando, French Polynesia

The Brando, on an island 30 miles north of Tahiti, is a favorite of celebrities. Courtesy The Brando

If you’re after an over-the-top, bucket-list splurge, you can’t beat The Brando, Marlon Brando’s ultraluxurious private island resort on Tetiaroa, 30 miles north of Tahiti.

The far-flung resort is a favorite of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Ellen DeGeneres. Former President Barack…