14 Gardant Management Solutions Communities Achieve 2023 AHCA/NCAL Bronze Nation… – Press Release

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Fourteen assisted living communities managed by Gardant Management Solutions have been recognized as 2023 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s seniors and people with disabilities.

The Gardant-managed communities to be honored with 2023 Bronze Awards are as follows:

Belvedere Senior Housing

Belvedere Senior Housing is an affordable assisted living community located in Merrillville, Indiana. It has a total of 126 private apartments. The community is designed to serve low-income adults 55 years of age and older.

Bowman Estates of Danville

Located in Danville, Illinois, Bowman Estates is an affordable assisted living community designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. Bowman Estates houses a total of 76 private apartments.

Evergreen Village at Bloomington

Featuring 115 private apartments, Evergreen Village at Bloomington, Indiana is an affordable assisted living community and designed to serve adults 62 years of age and older.

Heritage Woods of Batavia

Heritage Woods of Batavia is located in Kane County, Illinois. The affordable assisted living community is designed to serve…