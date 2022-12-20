15 extraordinary discoveries of 2022

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

We may dream of winning the lottery, but what about finding a medieval-era wedding ring in your yard, or a Byzantine-era mosaic on your farm?

Everyday people joined archaeologists and art conservators in finding some of the year’s most compelling discoveries. Among them was a Van Gogh self-portrait, hidden behind a painting, a vast unearthed Roman town, and a secret tunnel to what could be Cleopatra’s lost tomb.

Below are the most exciting art and archaeology discoveries of 2022.

‘Naughty pupils’ ancient punishment method resurfaces

When Ancient Egyptian youth were disciplined with writing lines 2,000 years ago, they likely didn’t expect their efforts would survive long enough for us to see.

Hundreds of these tablets were found, with the same symbol usually written on both front and back. Credit: Athribis-Project Tübingen

But archaeologists discovered 18,000 ink-inscribed pieces of pottery — known as “ostraca” — at the site of Athribis early this year,…