$1510 Billion Product Engineering Services Markets: Opportunities in Smart Manuf… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Product Engineering Services Market by Service (Product Engineering; Process Engineering; Maintenance, Repair, and Operations), Organization Size, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing) and Region – Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The product engineering services market size is expected to grow from USD 1056.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1510.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%

ISVs that specialize in developing and selling software designed for the masses are the primary market drivers for product engineering services. In response to the growing demand for IoT, many service providers have established a separate IoT engineering portfolio. Because of agile development methodologies, there has been a shift towards leveraging automation for testing activities.

Product Engineering segment to have significant growth during the forecast period

The process of innovating, designing, developing, testing, and deploying a software product is known as product engineering. With the advent of Web 2.0 technologies and utility-based software delivery via Software as a Service (SaaS), client enabling engineering services have gradually shifted from traditional software engineering to product engineering. Product engineering is responsible for the entire product life cycle, beginning with the innovation phase and continuing through the deployment and user acceptance testing phases.

The term “product engineering” typically refers to a large set of actions performed to organize and run the product development process as efficiently as possible. In other words, it is used to describe the design and execution of a successful product. These technologies are used in a variety of fields, including software development and business models.

Automotive & Transportation vertical to grow at a highest market size during the forecast period

The…