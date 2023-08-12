17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Noti… – Press Release

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it has received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated August 3, 2023, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.



Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 30, 2024, to regain compliance under the Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by January 30, 2024, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter will have no effect on the Company’s business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

