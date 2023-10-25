17 native faculties file circumstances of hand, foot and mouth : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): As of Wednesday, 18 October, the Public Health Department had identified hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in 17 local schools, according to Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. There are no vaccines that prevent this virus or specific cures. Health officials are therefore urging parents to practice good hygiene to contain the spread of this very contagious but not very serious illness.

“Parents whose children have contracted HFMD can give them over-the-counter medications that do not contain aspirin, as well as mouthwash to assist with numbing blisters in the mouth, as a way to mitigate their discomfort,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez said.

Public Health will continue to closely monitor this outbreak in local schools. HFMD is a viral illness common in infants and children under ten but can occur in adults. It is characterised by an onset of fever, reduced appetite, sore throat and a feeling of being unwell, as well as blister-like eruptions…