17th Annual Paper Fashion Show Tickets on Sale – Press Release

Nation’s Largest Paper Fashion Show to Take Place on April 13th

DENVER, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The ONE Club for Creativity – Denver’s Annual Paper Fashion Show featuring haute couture fashions made entirely from paper by Colorado-area designers will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25 and can be purchased at https://www.paperfashionshow.com/ .

“Since 2004, this event has continued to get better and better by pushing boundaries through the paper medium,” said Lindsay Buemi, Paper Fashion Show event manager. “Every year, I’m blown away by how this creative platform brings together so many generations from students to professional artists.”

In its 17th year, the Paper Fashion Show has grown to be the largest paper fashion show in the nation. This year, 45 design teams will be strutting their fashions from paper donated by Neenah Paper, Mohawk , CTI Paper USA , French Paper Company and coordinated by Kelly Spicers.

The tickets range from $25 – $135. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a cocktail hour will be hosted until 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature DJ Simone Says and Ya Girl Cedes will emcee the event. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the event benefit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts .

Sponsors and community event partners include: 11 Dollar Bill, CTI Paper USA , D&K Printing , Factory Fashion, Factory Hair Salon, French Paper Company, Hendrix Salon, Kelly Spicers, Mohawk , Neenah Paper , Philosophy Communication , Sappi , and Whimsicals Paperie.

Additional Information

For video assets and photography, visit https://www.paperfashionshow.com/media/ .