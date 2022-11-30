18 extra Cuban migrants arrive over two days

Cuban migrant boat that arrived at Cayman Brac on 26 November 2022 (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): On Monday and Tuesday an additional 18 migrants arrived in local waters in two separate vessels. All of the men and women are now in the custody of Customs and Border Control as they begin the immigration process. In what is turning out to be one of the busiest years here for Cuban migrants since the 1990s, CBC now has around 350 migrants held at the detention centre, various district civic facilities and in the community.

The first of these latest two groups arrived in East End at about 1:30am Monday. That vessel was carrying ten adults (four women and six men), who all disembarked. Then on Tuesday night at around 9:30pm, a boat with five men and three women arrived in Cayman Brac. They also all came ashore and are now going through the established protocols.

Cuban migrant boat that arrived at Cayman Brac on 24 November 2022 (photo courtesy of CBC)

These two vessels…