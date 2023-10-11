1999 Cricket World Cup semi-final: Allan Donald on certainly one of cricket’s ‘best video games’

Allan Donald, right, was considered one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation

Date: 12 October Time: 09:30 BST Venue: Lucknow Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC Sounds, including in-play clips

“Even now, after all this time, I can still picture her face.”

Allan Donald is talking about a moment that refuses to leave him.

It took place 24 years ago under blue Birmingham skies. And despite taking 602 wickets for South Africa across a 12-year career, this one act has come to define him.

“I remember so much from that day but it’s that little girl’s face that stands out,” recalls Donald.

“Her head in her hands, she was weeping. I remember being dragged off the field by security guards. My legs were like jelly, I could barely walk. All I kept thinking was, ‘I let this little girl down’.”

Every cricket fan knows the score. Not just the numbers – Australia’s 213 all out against South Africa’s 213 all out – but what it meant to the game. What it…