$1M Gift From The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Launches Barrow Parkinson’s Car… – Press Release

The Legacy Caregiver Support Program will expand resources for Parkinson’s caregivers

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has continued its support of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute with a $1 million gift to launch the Legacy Caregiver Support Program. This will be an extension of the Lonnie and Muhammad Ali Legacy Care Program, which was created through a $4 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation in 2017. The Legacy Caregiver Support Program aims to expand resources for caregivers of advanced Parkinson’s patients to significantly decrease burden and burnout.

“The level of care at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute is second to none,” said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. “The new Legacy Caregiver Support Program will further leverage Barrow’s top notch service model by extending support and relief to family members who quietly bear so much of the burden.”

Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease. Much of the financial and emotional burden of Parkinson’s falls heavily on caregivers, many of whom are a loved one of the patient. As the disease progresses, caregivers begin to face significant responsibilities and challenges—their loved one may have substantial mobility impairments, difficulty eating and dressing, and trouble with communication. Through the Legacy Caregiver Support Program, Barrow Parkinson’s specialists will be able to provide caregivers with additional resources to handle the mental and emotional toll living with the disease takes. They will also be able to track and measure their success with the program, enabling Barrow to take this model of care to a national level.

“As patients reach the advanced stages of Parkinson’s, the burden on caregivers grows exponentially. I can personally attest to this as Muhammad Ali’s wife and caregiver throughout his battle with…