1NCE Delivers Freedom From IoT Vendor Lock-In – Press Release

Fear of vendor lock-in is one of the biggest barriers to starting or expanding IoT projects, and that’s why 1NCE gives customers peace of mind to make future changes during the lifetime of their devices

With the new Freedom to Switch feature, 1NCE customers can add or switch connectivity providers without truck-roll or termination fees

All new industrial IoT SIM cards and chips include Freedom to Switch as part of 1NCE’s $10 for 10 years lifetime service for software and connectivity

1NCE, an IoT software and connectivity company available in 158 countries, today announced the launch of Freedom to Switch – the company’s future-proof answer to the vendor lock-in issues that plague the IoT industry.

1NCE embraces open standards as a part of the company’s core principles. At no additional cost, the company’s new Freedom to Switch feature offers customers peace of mind to make future changes during the lifetime of their devices. The company’s new industrial SIM cards and chips include eUICC technology that ensures 1NCE customers are prepared for any eventuality. Customers can now add or switch to another connectivity provider without having to touch their device – avoiding the costly expense of truck roll and field service.

“In IoT, scopes change and data insights evolve, so customers should always have the freedom to switch. 1NCE thinks it should be a fundamental right for customers to add or change a provider over the lifetime of an IoT project – even if that means leaving us,” said Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE.

Also new for 1NCE customers is the ability to create test profiles, which help optimize the supply chain by testing connectivity during manufacturing. The test profile is a unique type of operator profile that’s designed specifically for end-of-line tests. Without changing the SIM, customers can use AT commands to switch from the 1NCE profile to the test profile, perform necessary tests with a network emulator, then…