2 Day Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices Course: Introductory Clinical Evalu… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report Training Course” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This two-day introductory course will cover all aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and applicable guidance documents.

The programme will provide you with the tools and skills you will need to produce a high-quality clinical evaluation report (CER) for all your medical devices. You will understand the detail of what clinical data is needed, how to collect it, analyse it and produce a CER that is acceptable to the regulatory authorities and Notified Bodies.

You will learn how the process fits into the development of a medical device and also the post-market aspects of clinical evidence.

The programme includes case studies and template documents which you will be able to utilise to produce your own clinical data evidence documentation.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a detailed overview of the clinical evaluation process

Understand the concepts involved in conducting a clinical evaluation

Learn how to utilise information gathered during a clinical evaluation

Take away skills in conducting systematic literature searches

Understand where clinical evaluation fits into the development and marketing of medical devices

Learn how to appraise data

Know how to assemble clinical evidence acceptable for review by regulatory authorities or Notified Bodies

Who Should Attend:

CROs

Medical writers

Clinical staff

Those who conduct clinical evaluations/investigations/post-market follow-up studies

Those moving from pharmaceuticals to medical devices

Personnel involved in:

Gathering clinical evidence and conducting clinical evaluations

R&D

Regulatory affairs

Key Topics Covered:

What is a Clinical Evaluation?

Explanation of the terminology used in clinical evaluations

Overview of a clinical evaluation

The importance of clinical evidence in medical device development

Why…