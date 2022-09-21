2 Individuals, 5 Britons captured by Russia in Ukraine freed in prisoner swap

Family members of Americans Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were captured in June while fighting for Ukraine north of Kharkiv, confirmed they had been freed. British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted that five British citizens had been released. Additionally, three prisoners who are Moroccan, Swedish and Croatian nationals were released in the swap, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families,” Truss said.

Drueke’s aunt released a statement confirming the release of her nephew, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama.

“We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States. We deeply appreciate…