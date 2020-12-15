Smart MFG Tech Launches 2.0 Website, Integrates MFG Token on Uniswap

Smart MFG Tech, a company focused on Industry 4.0 Digital Transformation and promoting new data mobilization technologies, including IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) for use within the manufacturing industry, has launched a completely redesigned website today. The site will feature New Partnership Request forms designed for detailed partnership collaboration queries, which will help streamline and expand the MFG ecosystem adoption in the near future.

The release is one of several proactive steps Smart MFG Tech is taking to prepare for ETH2.0 compatibility and expand the global blockchain manufacturing supply chain ecosystem in partnership with its inaugural partner SyncFab. Additional initiatives include greater adoption of existing use cases of Supply Chain Data Sharing Incentives and Model Based Engineering Digital Twin Thread Driven Parts Tokenization for Part Authentication and Traceability in Supply Chain.

“In addition to the new website, we plan to launch and develop supply chain DeFi use case partnerships to facilitate more agile supply chains, which are better financed and better prepared for digital transformation following widespread supply chain shocks caused by COVID19. We will be announcing more on our updated ETH 2.0 initiatives, Supply Chain DeFi initiatives, staking, rewards and liquidity programs in the coming months,” said Smart MFG Tech Executive Director Hikaru Yuki.

Decentralized Supply Chain Finance or Supply Chain DeFi is an exciting new development where traditional supply chain finance methods, such as trade finance, factoring and discounting, can be enhanced by blockchain improving liquidity for suppliers achieving greater efficiencies in the supply chain.

Smart MFG Tech already offers parts tokenization on its partner SyncFab platform, which helps to turn any part in the supply chain into a digital token and enables the digital transfer, ownership, inventory and maintenance records of that part. Using a DLT/Blockchain to create a digital token enables the collaboration of different companies, which in turn allows the aggregation of otherwise fragmented information into one digital token. All parties can update information seamlessly and verify their correctness.

MFG Tokens® incentivize collaboration and speed across supply chains and can be used to create custom rewards and compensate manufacturers for time and accuracy put into competitive tender bids. Custom MFG incentives can reward data sharing, quick responses, quality deliverables, customer loyalty and more.

With Smart MFG Tech most recently announced listing of the MFG Token on the largest cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, the token is now available for purchase on a number of leading platforms, such as KyberSwap, Bancor, Mooniswap, Paraswap, 1inch, Totle and Metamask, among others.

The market size of blockchain in industrial applications is projected to reach $2.13BN in 2025 with Industry 4.0 Manufacturing data value reaching $1 trillion by 2025, according to Morgan Stanley. WEF projects blockchain-based transactions will reach $1.5TN by 2027, and the Global Supply Chain industry value will stand at $15TN by 2030.

About Smart MFG Tech

Smart MFG Tech is a blockchain company focused on Industry 4.0 Digital Transformation and promoting new data mobilization technologies, including IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) for use within the manufacturing industry. Smart MFG Tech promotes digital transformation of industrial manufacturing supply chains using blockchain as a key building block of Industry 4.0. MFG Tokens® incentivize collaboration and speed across supply chains and can be used to create custom rewards and compensate manufacturers for time and accuracy put into competitive tender bids. The token integration use case applications in Manufacturing Supply Chains include asset tokenization, advanced supplier incentive programs and supply chain decentralized finance innovation. For more information, please visit: https://smartmfg.io/

Smart MFG partnerships: http://smartmfg.io/partners

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

[email protected]

