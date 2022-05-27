2022 Champions League closing: As much as 60,000 Liverpool followers anticipated in Paris

‘This group of players is very special’

Date: 28 May Venue: Stade de France, Paris Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Liverpool will look to win European club football’s most prestigious prize for the seventh time when they face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Up to 60,000 Liverpool fans external-link – many without tickets – are expected in the French capital as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds attempt to seal an FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League treble in their 63rd and final game of 2021-22.

However, Real Madrid are record 13-time winners and their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to win the competition for a fourth time – the most by any manager in the tournament’s history – after leading AC Milan (2002-03, 2006-07) and Real (2013-14) to European glory.

Liverpool head into their third Champions League final in five seasons on the back of the…