2022 horrible 12 months for deadly street crashes

RCIPS press conference (L-R) Superintendent Brad Ebanks, Commissioner Derek Byrne, Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, and Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown

(CNS): With fifteen lives lost on the roads last year, 2022 was the worst year for fatalities since police began publicising officials statics on traffic collisions. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne described the tragic loss of life as a “red flag for all of us”, both police and drivers, highlighting the need to make local roads much safer. Overall, collisions increased by more than 11% last year.

The commissioner said that this year officers from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit would focus on speeding and DUI, the two main causes of all collisions, and hope the recent lowering of the legal limit for alcohol while driving will help the situation.

“As a direct response to the ongoing issues of speeding and drink driving on our roads, the government lowered the…