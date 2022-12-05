2022 World Cup: Asian groups emerge as drive in soccer

At the Al Sadd Club grounds in Doha, we get a few minutes to watch the Japanese national team train.

They’ve been an astounding presence in this World Cup.

They made it to the last 16 after topping their group, beating the 2010 winners Spain and four-time world champions Germany, who failed to reach the knockout stage.

But the Samurai Blue are taking nothing for granted as they prepare to face Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners up.

“It’s another wall they have to break,” Japanese sports journalist Kumi Kinohara told me.

“We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed. But I want to see them play in their own style,” she added.

The Asia Pacific teams have been fearless on the pitch and have given their fans a lot to cheer for. Their performances so far have left some of the football powerhouses like Germany, Spain and Portugal in shock.

I also met Yim Minhuk and Kim Tonghwan. They’ve both travelled from Seoul to support South Korea.

Yim Tonghwan: “I’m sure one day we will win the trophy”

They…