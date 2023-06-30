2023 anticipated to be hottest 12 months on file

(CNS): Heatwaves have been reported around the world this month, from Bejing to Seville to Texas and beyond, another worrying sign of the gathering pace of global warming. El Niño conditions this year are expected to compound the situation and experts say that 2023 could be the hottest year on record. The mercury is also rising in Cayman as both air and sea temperatures exceed seasonal averages.

There were no tropical storms over the Cayman Islands during the first month of the hurricane season, but the heat is unrelenting, and changes in local as well as global weather patterns are leading to less frequent but heavier rains. Cayman’s average annual temperature has already risen by 2.2°F over the last 40 years.

According to Copernicus, the Earth observation component of the European Union’s Space programme, the global-mean temperature exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5°C in the first week of June 2023.

“The world has just experienced its…