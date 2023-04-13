2023 China Brand Festival Women’s Forum Successfully Held – Press Release

Zhengzhou City Brand Slogan Released

BEIJING, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 16th China Brand Festival Women’s Forum, themed “Bloom Your Beauty”, was hosted by TopBrand Union and sponsored by the Zhengzhou Municipal Government at the Zhengzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 7th to 9th, 2023. Over 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, and political leaders from across the country gathered in Zhengzhou for the event. Thousands of people swarmed into the conference center and the event has received rave reviews.

Brand building has become a key solution for Chinese entrepreneurs to better cope with risks and challenges. In recent years, the influence of women entrepreneurs has risen unprecedentedly in China, with many excellent female role models emerging across various industries.

GU Xiulian, former vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) and director of the China Committee for the Care of the Next Generation, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. She pointed out that China Brand Festival Women’s Forum has made great contributions to promoting brand building in China as a two-way communication platform for brand women and female brands. It has also created a broad platform for excellent women to network and showcase themselves. Women shall seize the opportunity of the rise of “Her Power”, and further expand the width and depth of the concept of “Her Power” thanks to the China Brand Festival Women’s Forum. Women shall be committed to promoting brands with high quality, and contribute women’s strengths to the building of powerful brands.

HE Xiong, deputy secretary of Zhengzhou Municipal Committee and mayor of the City Zhengzhou, said in his speech that gathering outstanding women representatives from all walks of life to Zhengzhou is a solid step towards high-quality development and an effective measure to gather “Her Energy” and showcase “Her Style”. He sincerely invited everyone to “take a walk…