2023 Golden Melody Festival Successfully Concludes, Resuming International Physi… – Press Release

TAIPEI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 2023 Golden Melody Festival has recently concluded successfully. This year not only marks the festival’s 10th anniversary but also signifies the first time in three years since the pandemic that physical business activities have resumed in Taiwan and abroad. Minister of Culture, Shih Che, emphasized the remarkable growth of the Golden Melody Festival during his remarks. From its inception with 62 exhibitors to the current edition featuring a total of 450 exhibitors from both domestic and international backgrounds, including an impressive count of 83 international exhibitors. The festival’s objective extends beyond delivering outstanding programs; it also serves as a platform to showcase Taiwan’s musical prowess and its determination to forge international connections in the music industry.

The 2023 Golden Melody Festival, featuring a series of Business to Business events, including Keynotes, SHOWCASE Concert, Biz Matching Center, and Speed Meetings, took place from June 28th to 30th.

This time, the Keynotes hosted 11 industry heavyweights from Taiwan and abroad as speakers and panelists. Notably, Jen Malone, a three-time Emmy-nominated music supervisor involved in multiple popular TV series soundtracks, discussed the scope of international music supervision. Grammy-winning artists James Fauntleroy and Larrance ‘Rance’ Dopson shared their insights on fan engagement and songwriting tips. Jaeson Ma, co-founder of 88rising, and Kossy NG, Spotify’s Asia Music Director, focused on the development of the Asian music market. Additionally, renowned concert producer Isaac Chen explored the differences between concert management in Taiwan and overseas.

The Golden Melody Festival has been promoting Taiwan’s music and fostering international exchange. In recent years, it has forged GMA Partnerships program with overseas music festivals, strengthening collaboration and creating more opportunities for exceptional local bands and artists…