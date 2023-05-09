2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Category Winners Announced – Press Release

This premier global awards program recognizes innovation and creativity in manufacturing facilities serving the regulated healthcare industry.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ISPE today announced the 2023 Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) Winners at the 2023 ISPE Europe Annual Conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The award-winning projects selected by the FOYA program set the standard for pharmaceutical facilities of the future by demonstrating excellence in facility design, construction, and operations.

Categories winners include:

The FOYA judges’ panel has also awarded Honorable Mention to:

“We are thrilled to be recognizing this year’s FOYA category winners for their outstanding work in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Tom Hartman, ISPE’s President and CEO, “These exceptional facilities demonstrate a strong commitment to improving patient care and enhancing global health, which is truly inspiring. ISPE congratulates all the winners and is proud to showcase their accomplishments as models for excellence in the design, construction, and operation of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.”

ISPE 2023 Facility of the Year (FOYA) Category Awards Winners

The Innovation Category was awarded to Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd. for its facility in Shizuoka Pref, Japan for the FJ2 Project. The FJ2 facility will enable Chugai to establish its own stable supply chain for APIs that are difficult to manufacture on a large scale, including high potency APIs, from early clinical development through to market launch. Chugai implemented several innovative design and equipment concepts in the facility to protect both the product and the worker. The Chugai FJ2 project focused on the process and employee safety throughout the entire project design and employed innovative ways to achieve these goals.

The Operations Category was awarded to WuXi Biologics Ireland Limited for its Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO)…