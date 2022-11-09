2023 Rugby World Cup: French prosecutors search headquarters

France was selected as the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup five years ago

Financial prosecutors have searched the headquarters of France’s 2023 Rugby World Cup organisers.

The search was part of a government inquiry into the management of the organising committee, the organisers said.

The National Finance Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) said it had opened a preliminary investigation last month.

PNF said the inquiry was looking into allegations of “favouritism, influence peddling, and corruption”.

“It follows a joint report from the Inspectorate General of Finance and the Inspectorate General of Education, Sport and Research,” it said.

PNF said a search was “under way at various points”, including the headquarters of organisers in Paris.

France’s L’Equipe newspaper said investigators were looking into expenses, contracts and the tournament ticketing system.

Former France 2023 chief executive Claude Atcher was sacked last month after an internal investigation reported “alarming managerial…