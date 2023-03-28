2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference opens in Qingdao – Press Release

QINGDAO , March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the afternoon of March 26th, 2023 Shandong Tourism Development Conference opened in Qingdao International Convention Center. The guests gathered in Qingdao to talk about friendship and cooperation around the theme of “Meet fashionable Qingdao and share Friendly Shandong” and seek for the high-quality development of cultural tourism. The conference was hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, and co-hosted by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, the Qingdao Municipal People’s Government and the Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Lin Wu, secretary of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of the conference. Zhou Naixiang, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, delivered a speech. Ge Huijun, chairman of the CPPCC, attended the conference. Lu Zhiyuan, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Party Committee, presided over the conference, and Yang Dongqi, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and party secretary, attended.

Zhou Naixiang said in his speech that Shandong is a large population, economic, cultural and tourism province on the east coast of China. This year, we thoroughly implement the spirit of the Party’s twenty and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the work of Shandong, anchored in the “forge ahead, open a new situation”, to green low-carbon high-quality development of the construction of the first area as a general grasp to promote the depth of integration of cultural tourism development, focus on building a world style, show the spirit of China, highlighting the charm of Shandong’s internationally renowned cultural tourism destination, the national…