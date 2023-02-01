2024 Ladies’s Twenty20 World Cup: Jersey goal promotion from qualifiers

Jersey’s women cricketers are ranked 24th in the world by the ICC

Jersey are aiming to progress to the top division of the European qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Twenty20 World Cup, says head coach Lee Meloy.

The top two sides from the six taking part will win promotion.

“We’re looking to try and get one of the two promotion spots and push ourselves towards the top levels of European cricket,” Meloy said.

They will face Germany, France, Sweden, Italy and Turkey with promotion sending the top two into a tournament with Scotland and Netherlands in Spain in September.

Jersey’s men’s side have reached the final qualifying stage for three T20 World Cups, the most recent last year.

“One of their biggest motivators is to show just how good their skills can be and to work as hard as they can,” Meloy told BBC Radio Jersey.

“We’ve got a very young squad who’ve been working hard now for two to three years and we’re very excited about that opportunity to showcase in front of a home crowd.

“We’ve…