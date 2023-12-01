2024 T20 World Cup: Dominica withdraws from internet hosting matches at match

The Windsor Park Sports Stadium was built in 2007

Dominica has withdrawn from hosting matches at next year’s T20 World Cup.

The country’s sports ministry said it would “not be prudent” to commit to holding games because it will be unable to complete renovation work on practice and match venues in time.

Dominica was one of seven Caribbean countries given matches for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

The 20-team tournament will run from 4-30 June 2024.

Dominica’s Windsor Park Sports Stadium was shortlisted for one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it understood the decision and was working with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on changes to the tournament schedule, with details expected “imminently”.

“When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is inevitable that circumstances will arise which will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans,” said tournament…