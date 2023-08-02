2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Returns to its Origin – Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) – Press Release

Toyota’s longest-running nameplate returns to the North American market after a three-year hiatus and stays true to its heritage as a durable off-roader at a more accessible MSRP in the mid- $50,000 range

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Legends never die. Toyota’s off-road icon and longest-running nameplate is making a triumphant comeback to North America for the 2024 model year, returning to its rugged origin. Since its introduction in the U.S. market in 1958, the Land Cruiser evolved over the years from the legendary two-door models like the 40 Series with its fold-down front windshield, white roof, and rear jump seats to the capable yet fully loaded 200 Series, which was the last generation to be sold in the States and combined Land Cruiser’s unbreakable strength with premium luxury features. Now, Land Cruiser stays true to its heritage, returning as a high-quality off-roader at a more accessible price point that will take a wider range of customers on numerous backcountry adventures across the globe.

Built on the TNGA-F global truck platform, the new Land Cruiser is designed, engineered, and tested to survive in the harshest of environments. For this new generation, Land Cruiser is exclusively available with the range-topping i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s slightly smaller and narrower than the outgoing 200 Series model, making it nimbler on the trails, and Land Cruiser features off-road tech that has debuted on the newest generation of…