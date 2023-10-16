2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Cricket’s inclusion voted via by IOC members

Australia beat South Africa to lift the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town eight months ago

Cricket’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900 has been confirmed as International Olympic Committee members voted to include the sport in the 2028 Games.

Flag football, squash, lacrosse and baseball/softball have also been accepted for Los Angeles.

Only two delegates at the IOC session in Mumbai on Monday voted against the new sports.

There is expected to be both a T20 men’s and women’s tournament.

Organisers for the LA Games have proposed a six-team event, but no firm decision has been made on the number of teams, or how they will qualify.

Niccolo Campriani, sports director of Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028, said the committee is “thrilled to be welcoming the world’s second most popular sport”.

Italian Campriani, who won gold medals at the 2008 Games in Beijing and London 2012 in shooting, added the selection of cricket’s shorter format was “the ultimate win-win-win”.

The…