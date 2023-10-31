2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia set to host after Australia doesn’t bid

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are the current world champions

Saudi Arabia is set to host the men’s 2034 World Cup after Fifa confirmed it was the only bidder for the tournament.

Australia decided against bidding to stage the tournament hours before Fifa’s deadline for declarations of interest on Tuesday.

Morocco, Portugal and Spain are the only bidders for the 2030 edition, with games also played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

A Fifa congress will confirm the hosts in late 2024.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the US, Mexico and Canada.

“Three editions, five continents and 10 countries involved in staging matches in the tournament – that’s making football truly global,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram.

“As we live in an increasingly divided and aggressive world, we show once again that football, the leading global sport, unites like nothing else.”

Australia’s governing body Football Australia says it intends to focus its efforts on hosting the Women’s Asian Cup in…