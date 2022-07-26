23 of the world’s greatest climbing trails

Editor’s Note — Monthly Ticket is a CNN Travel series that spotlights some of the most fascinating topics in the travel world. In July, we’re hitting the trails to explore the world’s greatest hikes.

(CNN) — From a multi-day trek tracing the routes of a Japanese poet, to a classic clamber in the Argentinian Lake District, there are thousands of incredible trails that allow us to get up close to nature.

Walking boots and waterproof coats at the ready — here are 23 of the best hiking trails in the world.

1. Pennine Way, United Kingdom

Stretching 268 miles from the Derbyshire Peak District to the Scottish Borders, the Pennine Way is the United Kingdom’s most famous long distance path.

The entire walk takes around three weeks, passing over wild moorland east of Manchester and through the picture postcard Yorkshire Dales, before crossing the ancient border of Hadrian’s Wall and on toward Scotland.

One for outdoor fanatics, camping enthusiasts and anyone who can handle the vagaries of…