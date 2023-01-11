253 crashes recorded throughout vacation marketing campaign

Police roadblock (file photo)

(CNS): During the last month of 2022, a year in which 14 people were killed on local roads, the RCIPS recorded another 253 crashes, including one fatal collision. The month-long seasonal campaign to crack down on crime and promote road safety, Operation Winter Guardian, came at the end of one of the worst years on Cayman’s roads for serious collisions and an increase in gun-related crime and robberies.

By the end of the operation on Monday, 2 January, officers had made 35 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and over 180 incidents of speeding were recorded. Six people were arrested and charged with various offences, including those relating to firearms, drugs and robbery. The RCIPS also received a number of reports about serious assaults in December and several arrests have been made. One man was charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The final robbery of the year took place on 14 December,…