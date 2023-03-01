2seventy bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock – 2sev… – Press Release

2seventy bio, Inc. (“2seventy bio”) TSVT, a cell and gene therapy company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of transformative treatments for cancer, announced today the pricing of a follow on underwritten public offering of 10,869,566 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by 2seventy bio. In addition, 2seventy bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,630,434 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and SVB Securites LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock are being offered by 2seventy bio pursuant to 2seventy bio’s registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 7, 2022 and became effective on November 18, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316, email: [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at [email protected] or by…