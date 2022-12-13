3 useless and international nationals injured after gunmen assault Kabul resort





CNN

—



Three people were killed and many others injured after gunmen attacked a hotel in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Monday.

The attack started around 2:30 p.m. local time in Kabul’s commercial Shar-e-Naw area, with civilians in the building, according to police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran.

An eyewitness who lived nearby told CNN he saw a gunfight break out after gunmen attacked the hotel.

Police sent security forces to the scene, launching an operation to clear the area. The attack ended with all three gunmen killed and hotel guests safely evacuated, according to a tweet from Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid on Monday.

Mojahid added that no foreign nationals were killed, but two foreign nationals were wounded after jumping from the rooftop.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that five…