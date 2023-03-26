30+ Health Leaders Explore Strategies to Ease Hospital-to-Home Patient Transitio… – Press Release

ViVE 2023 meeting to identify best practices to improve patients’ post-discharge experience



30+ healthcare organizations convene meeting; KLAS to publish results

The Healthcare Logistics Think Tank / Do Tank (HLTT/DT), the healthcare industry’s only organization centered on improving healthcare logistics, will host the meeting, “Logistics Enabled Transitions: Synchronizing Discharge to Remote Patient Management,” which will convene 30+ healthcare leaders during ViVE 2023. The cost of unplanned readmissions is $15 – $20 billion annually and this meeting will reveal novel logistics solutions and strategies to improve the post-discharge patient experience. The March 28th meeting may be attended in Zoom or in-person at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). KLAS will publish the findings.

Optimized logistics support efficient healthcare delivery, but they remain elusive. Healthcare systems are prioritizing logistics, but no single entity can tackle these challenges. The HLTT/DT is a non-commercial group of 16 healthcare systems, 45 healthcare service and technology companies and three professional societies, which meet 7-10 times annually for candid discussion about improving hospital efficiency and patient care. The March 28 meeting will focus on the continuum of patient needs post hospital discharge, including accountability for patients, pharmacy integration and remote patient management.

“Logistic challenges are far too complex for any one solution provider to tackle,” said Bob Krinsky, co-founder of HLTT/DT. “We join the world’s most accomplished healthcare leaders to exchange ideas, accelerate innovation and ultimately raise the bar for the healthcare ecosystem.”

The meeting will feature speakers from VUMC, Biofourmis, and Omnicell and takes place from 1:00 pm – 2:30 CDT. Email [email protected] to register. Free transportation for local and ViVE participants is available.

About the Healthcare Logistics Think Tank / Do Tank



The Healthcare…