31 NFL Teams Draft Exos Athletes – Press Release

Exos’ industry-leading NFL Combine and Pro Day training program posts dominant weekend with 81 of its athletes selected in the 2023 NFL Draft

PHOENIX, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Exos, the industry leader in sports performance, today announced another industry-leading season, which the brand attributes to their athletes’ success at the 2023 NFL combine and draft.

Since 2015, Exos has produced 743 draft picks, an average of 83 per year, including 127 first-rounders, averaging 14 per year. Historically, Exos has helped support 1,265 athletes en route to getting drafted into the NFL, including 231 first-round picks, 92 in the Top 10, and eight No.1 overall picks.

The 2023 NFL draft proved to be another successful moment for the powerhouse behind top NFL athletes, with over 30% of the entire Draft, an average of 12 picks per round, coming from the sports performance training giant. Almost every team except one (Atlanta) landed an Exos-trained athlete, with both the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans nabbing a league-leading six players each. In the first round, Team Exos posted six of the Top 10 selections – the most for the company since 2017, and capped off the opening night with an industry-leading 12 picks total.

“This year in Indianapolis, I not only saw firsthand how hard our athletes work but also witnessed how much our coaches care about each athlete’s overall well-being and, ultimately, success. It was an incredible experience to be a part of, and to see it come full circle on national television, knowing your own team played a major role in getting people ready to achieve their dreams, is truly powerful,” says Exos Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Robb O’Hagan.

The stage for the results witnessed at the 2023 NFL draft was set in March at the combine, where athletes like Will Anderson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson, Devon Witherspoon and more showcased elite performances after eight weeks of training and fine-tuning their abilities…