32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, 5th Sports and Leisure Expo and 2nd World of Sna… – Press Release

City gets ready for a feast of reading and recreation

HONG KONG, July 20, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The 32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), begins today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs until 26 July. Running in tandem with the Book Fair are the 5th HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and 2nd HKTDC World of Snacks. Together, they are host to more than 700 exhibitors. Officiating at today’s opening ceremony for the three events was John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), along with Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, and Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC.

John Lee (front row, centre), Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officiated at today’s opening ceremony for the 2022 HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair along with Dr Peter K N Lam (front row, R), Chairman of the HKTDC, and Margaret Fong (front row, L), Executive Director of the HKTDC.

Hong Kong’s literature lovers eagerly awaited the opening of the Book Fair in the hope of buying their favourite books and discovering new reading adventures.

The second edition of World of Snacks presents a global selection of tasty treats.

As one of the events celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, this year’s Book Fair, under the theme “History and City Literature” and with the tagline “Reading the World: Stories of Hong Kong”, has gathered numerous acclaimed writers and will host more than 600 seminars and cultural activities at the HKCEC and across the city to celebrate the joy of reading.

Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: “As the first large-scale public event this year, we hope the Book Fair can help bring positive energy to the community. This year’s theme is ‘History & City Literature’. The fair’s Art Gallery features five ‘History Writers’ and 25 books from the ‘City Literature’ category chosen to mark the 25th…