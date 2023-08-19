34 Degrees Adaptogens Is Bursting Onto The Scene With Superfood Chocolates – Press Release

Embark on a delicious journey towards effortless health with 34 Degrees Adaptogens’ superfood chocolates. Indulgence now has a purpose! Experience vitality like never before. Welcome to the new era of wellness!

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — 34 Degrees Adaptogens is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative line of superfood chocolates in Canada and the United States. Redefining the relationship between taste and wellness, these gourmet chocolates are infused with some of the world’s most potent adaptogens like lions mane, chaga, reishi, ashwagandha, horny goat weed, turkey tail, and more.

Revolutionizing Wellness Through Chocolates

At 34 Degrees Adaptogens, we believe that wellness doesn’t have to be a chore. With this philosophy in mind, our new range of superfood chocolates combines the delicious taste of the finest cocoa with the nourishing benefits of nature’s most potent adaptogens.

These superfood chocolates provide more than a momentary treat for the taste buds; they offer a delectable path to overall well-being. They are crafted with a combination of unique elements that sets them apart from traditional consumable options:

Quality Ingredients: Our superfood chocolates boast the best quality adaptogens known for their beneficial effects, such as enhancing mental clarity (lions mane), boosting immunity (chaga), promoting calmness (reishi), and revitalizing energy (ashwagandha).

Guilt-free Indulgence: Unlike ordinary chocolates, our offerings are designed to be both delicious and nutritious, elevating them to a daily wellness supplement that’s as desirable as healthful.

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: We are committed to supporting sustainable farming and ethical sourcing, ensuring that every bite tastes good and feels good.

A New Era of Health and Pleasure

34 Degrees Adaptogens’ line of superfood chocolates is more than a breakthrough in the confectionery world; it’s a statement that delicious and healthy can coexist in harmony.