$35+ Billion Tax Management (Software and Services) Markets – Global Forecast to… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Tax Management Market Report 2023” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global tax management market is expected to grow from USD 21.0 billion in 2022 to USD 35.1 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the growth of the tax management market include digital transformation and modernization of tax and finance functions across verticals globally, the increasing volume of financial transactions across verticals due to digitalization, and the growing vigilance of tax administrators.

Companies in the market have adopted various strategies to improve their business. They are enhancing their existing products through collaborations and product developments.

Large enterprises segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized under the large enterprises’ segment. Large enterprises have different characteristics and tax compliance behavior, which sets them apart from other taxpayer groups.

Tax administrators across the globe are implementing special compliance programs and initiatives as part of a strategy to deal effectively with this segment of taxpayers. Globally, large enterprises are seen with similar tax characteristics. These enterprises have a complex structure with multiple operating entities having many international business dealings.

Large enterprises contribute to a high portion of tax revenue. These factors, coupled with complex tax compliance needs, have driven the adoption of tax management software and services across the globe.

IT and Telecom vertical to hold third highest market size in 2022

The IT & Telecom vertical is experiencing digital disruption to enhance the consumer experience, resulting in both opportunities and complexities. The major challenges in this vertical include service innovation, managing network capacity, and pricing…