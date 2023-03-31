360 DigiTech Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting – 360 DigiTech (… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN HKEx: 3660))) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today:
- As a special resolution, THAT, the English name of the Company be changed from “360 DigiTech, Inc.” to “Qifu Technology, Inc.” and the name “奇富科技股份有限公司” be adopted as the dual foreign name of the Company;
- As a special resolution, THAT, the authorized share capital of the Company be varied and amended as follows (the “Variation of Share Capital“):
(a) all authorized Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each (whether issued or unissued) shall be re-designated and re-classified as Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each on a one-for-one basis; and
(b) all authorized and unissued shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company may determine in accordance with the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company shall be re-designated and re-classified as Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each on a one-for-one basis,
such that following the Variation of Share Capital, the authorized share capital of the Company shall be US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each; and
- As a special resolution, THAT, the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect be amended and restated by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association in the form as Appendix I to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech is a Credit-Tech platform in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology…