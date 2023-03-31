360 DigiTech Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting – 360 DigiTech (… – Press Release

(a) all authorized Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each (whether issued or unissued) shall be re-designated and re-classified as Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each on a one-for-one basis; and

(b) all authorized and unissued shares of a par value of US$0.00001 each of such class or classes (however designated) as the board of directors of the Company may determine in accordance with the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company shall be re-designated and re-classified as Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each on a one-for-one basis,

such that following the Variation of Share Capital, the authorized share capital of the Company shall be US$50,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.00001 each; and