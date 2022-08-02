36th Edition of World AI Show to Host Biggest Confluence of AI Tech, Partnership… – Press Release

After the tremendous success of the global series of World AI Show across the globe, the Singapore edition is believed to be an even greater celebration of the AI, ML & RPA’s growing significance. The event will bring together the most influential players in Singapore’s AI space, at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Singapore, Aug 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Aiming to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by amplifying the impact of their innovation capability, the 36th global edition of World AI Show – Singapore will be held on August 3-4 2022, at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore.

Themed “AI Roadmap to Scale Adoption and Create Value with Innovation”, the event will be one of a kind gathering of 300+ pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI & ML experts among others who will be a part of powerful keynotes, workshops, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks.

Dor Kedem, Head of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence – CPBB, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, said, “The World AI Show will be an exciting opportunity to learn in-person from key AI practitioners and leaders in the Singapore region on how analytics transform their organizations and helps them to realize unique value proposition to their customers and their business.”

“Every personal, business and financial decision should include sustainability and climate change. To make effective decisions and take responsible actions, we need relevant know-how. Data acquisition, analytics and AI can help with this,” says Dr. Richie Lee, Senior VP, Head of Sustainability, Corporate Real Estates Services, United Overseas Bank, Singapore.

“It is important to understand that real-world AI isn’t magic but contextual (and sensible) adoption of AI in the realm of Health & Healthcare. The catalyst of success would include having good…