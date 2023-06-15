3D Printing In Dentistry 2023: The Authoritative Market Report that is Historica… – Press Release

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “3D Printing In Dentistry 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The 3D Printing in Dentistry is the authoritative market report for additive manufacturing in the dental industry, historically relied upon by global dental companies, 3D printing companies in dental industry, and entrepreneurs and investors.

In 2022 the dental 3D printing market generated $4B in revenue, accounting for nearly one third of the overall additive manufacturing market. The report details how changes in the post-pandemic era of healthcare impact the adoption of 3D printing technologies, as well as dentistry’s greater role in the development of the AM industry itself.

The seventh edition of 3D Printing in Dentistry details trends in the broader dental industry that have emerged since the fade of COVID-19 era upheaval, and provides a look into the future of the dental printing market.

The study and accompanying market database cover dental printing hardware innovations, competitive landscape and strategies, segmentation of the industry, and future scenarios driving both growth and challenges that will face the litany of current market participants.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3D Systems

Asiga

BEGO

Dentsply Sirona

Desktop Health (ETEC)

DMG

DWS

EOS

EPlus

Formlabs

Ivoclar

SprintRay

Stratasys

Straumann

Structo

Trumpf

Whip Mix

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: The New Technical Revolution in Dental 3D Printing Begins

1.1 Printing Now Fully Integrated into the Structure of the Dental Industry

1.1.1 Additive Dental Printer Companies Must Secure a Spot in the Traditional Dental Industry Now to Remain Relevant in the Long Term

1.1.2 The Role of Dental Consumer Trends in the Future of Dental Printing

1.1.2.1 Increases in Teledentistry and Impacts on the 3D Printing Industry

1.1.2.2 Same-Day Dentistry on the Rise and Being Driven by Printing

1.2 Review of Market Activity, Prior Market Predictions, and Key Developments Since 2020

