3D Printing Metal Materials Market size to grow by USD 2,396.67 million from 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 3D printing metal materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,396.67 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 25.7%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

What’s New? –

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – Buy the report!

3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The 3D printing metal materials market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Equispheres Inc., General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Hoganas AB, HP Inc., Markforged Holding Corp., Materialise NV, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., think3D, and voxeljet AG Download Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of 3d printing metal materials market

3D Printing Metal Materials Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, and others), type (titanium, stainless steel, nickel, aluminum, and others)