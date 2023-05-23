3D Radar Market Share to Grow USD 3,463.9 Million by 2030, at a Highest CAGR of … – Press Release

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delvens published an exclusive report, titled, “3D Radar Market Share to Grow USD 3,463.9 Million by 2030, at a Highest CAGR of 18.69%”. Global 3D Radar Market by Frequency Band (C/S/X Band, L Band, E/F Band, Others), Range (Long, Medium, Short), Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America).

According to the credible 3D Radar Market report, the major market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which has influence on the market and Aerospace & Defense Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This market research report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis. The universal 3D Radar Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The global market for 3d radar is expected to reach $3,463.9 Million by 2030 from $1,775.3 Million in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.69%.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global 3d radar market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, BAE Systems Plc, Airbus Defense and Space, Honeywell International Inc., SAAB Group, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, ASELSAN A.S., Rheinmetall AG, and ELTA Systems Ltd among others.

Recent Developments