3DHISTECH and Epredia Open Pathology Innovation Incubator to Accelerate Advancem… – Press Release

Two leading pathology and diagnostics companies, 3DHISTECH of Hungary and Epredia, a member of PHC Group (headquartered in Japan), announce the opening of the Pathology Innovation Incubator in Budapest to develop methods and equipment for faster and more precise diagnosis of cancer and tumor lesions. The opening was announced today at an event with the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The aim of the Pathology Innovation Incubator, founded by Epredia and 3DHISTECH, is to develop and improve solutions that revolutionize tumor diagnostics and enable more effective treatment of cancer. The collaboration between the two companies, who are commercial partners in digital slide scanning technology for pathology laboratories, is designed to enable the practical implementation of scientific and theoretical ideas. Both Epredia and 3DHISTECH will support the Pathology Innovation Incubator financially and through knowledge transfer and technology sharing. The development of the Pathology Innovation Incubator was completed in just one year.

The opening ceremony today also marks the start of the first dedicated project for the Pathology Innovation Incubator, with a budget of 1.5 billion HUF (approximately 4 million USD). The aim of that project is to develop a highly complex combined medical technology solution for immunohistochemical (IHC) tests, which are the basis of cancer diagnostics, to improve the effectiveness of personalized diagnostics and support treatment decisions for patients.

Steven Lynum, President of Epredia, said that as the number of cancer patients worldwide continues to increase year after year and cancer diagnostics becomes increasingly complex, advancing innovative diagnostics solutions can make a direct impact on families and society as a whole.

“At Epredia, every second of the day 44 of our products are employed in the fight against cancer. We believe we can make this fight even more effective through improved cancer screening and…